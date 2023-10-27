Kimski – a Korean polish street food joint led by chef won kim has a new 2.0 menu. Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen with a taste of the new menu’s sweet and spicy rice cakes is executive chef won kim.

960 W. 31st St

Kimski “Sweet & Spicy Rice Cakes” recipe

INGREDIENTS

One 16 oz package of Korean rice cakes (can be purchased at Trader Joe’s or any Asian grocery store/market)

½ of a medium-sized yellow onion, julienned

Two scallion stalks, julienned

Two slices of Muenster cheese

Two sheets of nori, cut into thin strips with scissors

One teaspoon of toasted sesame seeds

One tablespoon of neutral oil (vegetable oil or canola oil)

Sweet & Spicy Sauce

½ cup of Gochujang Korean red chili paste

Four tablespoons of honey

Two tablespoons of soy sauce

Two tablespoons of toasted sesame oil

One tablespoon of rice wine vinegar

Two to three tablespoons of water

Salt, to taste

Cracked black pepper, to taste

METHOD

Combine all the ingredients for the “Sweet & Spicy Sauce” into a medium bowl, whisk to combine thoroughly, and set aside.

Put a fry pan or saute pan on your stovetop over high heat. Add the neutral oil to the pan. Once the neutral oil is hot, add all the julienned yellow onion and the entire package of Korean rice cakes to the pan. Stir until onion and Korean rice cakes are slightly browned – about three minutes.

Reduce heat to medium. Pour all the “Sweet & Spicy Sauce” into the pan. Season with salt and cracked black pepper to taste. Cook and stir until the rice cakes are soft – about two to three minutes.

Lay the two slices of Muenster cheese on top of the rice cakes, cover the pan with a lid, and let cook for about 45 seconds until the cheese is melted.

Slide all the rice cakes out of the pan with a spatula or spoon onto a large plate or serving dish.

Top rice cakes with julienned scallions, toasted sesame seeds, and nori strips.

Eat and enjoy while hot.

