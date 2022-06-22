Kennedy Rooftop in Wicker Park not only has unobstructed views of the city skyline but they also have a cocktail menu perfect for beating the summer heat. Beverage Director Jen Ream joins us now with a preview.

1551 W. North Avenue

Facebook @thekennedyrooftop

Instagram @kennedyrooftop

kennedyrooftop.com

The Jackie O

2oz Ha’Penny Rhubarb Gin

.5oz Simple Syrup

.5oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

Finish with 2oz of Pol Clement Brut Sparkling Wine

Serve in a Champagne Flute and garnish with a lemon twist

The JFK of the month

1.5oz 818 Reposado Tequila

.5oz Grand Marnier

.25oz Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

.25oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

Combine all ingredients, shake and strain into a chilled Coupe glass, partially salt rim and garnish with a dehydrated orange slice.

