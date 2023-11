Sponsored by The Toy Association

Holiday shopping is in full swing. Before fulfilling your kids’ wish lists, toy safety experts are warning families about dangerous counterfeit toys that can be found online and other safety concerns to be on the lookout for. I talked to the Toy Association’s ‘Toy Safety Mom,’ Joan Lawrence to learn what parents should beware of.

PlaySafe.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.