At Kama Bistro, mocktails are offered all year round but for this Dry January they are expanding their offerings with some new innovative and flavorful drink options.

Owner, Agnes Singh joined us to showcase a few mocktail recipes.

9 South La Grange Road, La Grange

kamabistro.com

Recipes:

Blood OJ Mockarita

3oz fresh blood orange

1oz pineapple juice

0.25 oz fresh lime juice

0.25 oz unsweetened coconut cream

0.75 agave infusion

Agave syrup infusion:

0.5 cup agave

1 cup pineapple juice

1 tsp rooibos tea

Quick boil, cool down and strain.

Golden Elixir

3oz Honey Ginger Turmeric

0.75 oz fresh lemon juice

1oz water

Fresh mint

Honey Ginger turmeric

1 cup turmeric chopped root

0.5 cup ginger chopped root

1 cup honey

3 cups water

Quick boil, simmer for 5 min, blend and strain.

Berry Burlesque

0.5oz kama blueberry chutney

3 pc fresh blackberry

0.5oz fresh lime juice

0.5oz Honey turmeric syrup

3pc fresh mint

