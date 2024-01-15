At Kama Bistro, mocktails are offered all year round but for this Dry January they are expanding their offerings with some new innovative and flavorful drink options.
Owner, Agnes Singh joined us to showcase a few mocktail recipes.
9 South La Grange Road, La Grange
Recipes:
Blood OJ Mockarita
3oz fresh blood orange
1oz pineapple juice
0.25 oz fresh lime juice
0.25 oz unsweetened coconut cream
0.75 agave infusion
Agave syrup infusion:
0.5 cup agave
1 cup pineapple juice
1 tsp rooibos tea
Quick boil, cool down and strain.
Golden Elixir
3oz Honey Ginger Turmeric
0.75 oz fresh lemon juice
1oz water
Fresh mint
Honey Ginger turmeric
1 cup turmeric chopped root
0.5 cup ginger chopped root
1 cup honey
3 cups water
Quick boil, simmer for 5 min, blend and strain.
Berry Burlesque
0.5oz kama blueberry chutney
3 pc fresh blackberry
0.5oz fresh lime juice
0.5oz Honey turmeric syrup
3pc fresh mint
