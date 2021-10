She is known as the “Flavor Fanatic” on Netflix’s ‘Bake Squad’ and today we’re finding out why.

Maya-Camille Broussard is here to tell us all about her Bake Squad journey and her signature sweet and savory pies.

Facebook Justice of the Pies

Instagram justiceofthepies

justiceofthepies.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.