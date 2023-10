“Just Heal, Bro” is a national black male mental health tour that has made its way to Chicago.

It is a powerful gathering of men in support of mental health education, healing and brotherhood. Actor Lamman Rucker and Dr. Jay Barnett joined us in studio with the details.

Monday, October 30th at 7 pm

Malcolm X College Auditorium

1900 W. Jackson Blvd

justheal.co

