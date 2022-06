Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and its name stems from the date the historic event occurred: June 19, 1865. Joining us now to break down the history of Juneteenth and why it should be celebrated is our favorite Tiktok historian Sherman ‘Dilla’ Thomas.

CHICAGOMAHOGANY.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.