Rooted in the rich culinary tradition of northern Louisiana, Junebug cafe’s menu focuses on French and creole-inspired bites. Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen to share their staple Chicago Cajun Po’boy recipe is Founder and Co-owner Jacqueline Mancias Murphy.

West Town: 851 N. Ashland

Portage Park: 4944 W. Irving Park Road

Facebook @junebugchicago

Instagram @junebugchicago

junebugchicago.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.