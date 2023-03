Jumping Juniors seeks to inspire and contribute to the health and wellbeing of local girls and young adults through mentorship and Double Dutch. Joining us now with more is founder Paulette Jones and co-founder Lolita Scott.

AfroJump – March 25th at 11 am

DuSable Black History Museum 740 E. 56th Place

Instagram @ChiJumpingJuniors

jumpingjuniors.org

