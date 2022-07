‘Jump: My Secret Journey from The Streets to the Boardroom’ details the life of Larry Miller, Chairman of the Jordan Brand Advisory Board and one of the most successful Black businessmen in the country. But before his rise to success Larry Miller made a violent mistake that has haunted him for decades. He joins us now with more.

JUMPMYSECRETJOURNEY.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.