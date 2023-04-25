For just two weeks, 8 Hospitality’s Joy District has been transformed into the iconic 1977 New York nightclub, Studio 54. So today we’re making a couple of 70s-themed cocktails with lead bartender Kayla Degoyler.

Through May 4th

112 W Hubbard Street

joychicago.com

Facebook JoyDistrictCHI

Instagram JoyDistrictCHI

The Midori Sour is a staple of 1970s excess. Midori was most ordered at Studio 54, the notorious New York nightclub, which was a fitting venue for the bright and fancy liqueur.

1 ounce Midori

1 ounce vodka

1/2 ounce lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1/2 ounce lime juice, freshly squeezed

Club soda, to top

Garnish: lemon wheel

The Harvey Wallbanger is a breeze to put together. You don’t even need a shaker; just build it right in the glass. The vodka and orange juice go in first, and the Galliano is floated on top. Garnish with an orange slice and cherry, and you can channel the golden days of disco.

1 1/4 ounces vodka

1/2 ounce Galliano L’Autentico liqueur

3 ounces orange juice, freshly squeezed

Garnish: orange slice

Garnish: maraschino cherry

