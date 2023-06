For this singer songwriter, she’s sharing the story of her difficult childhood in her new memoir “Unspeakable” and with her debut LP “Brand New Day”. Here with more on her story, Jessica Willis Fisher.

jessicawillisfisher.com

Instagram @jessicawillisfisher

Facebook JessicaWillisFisher

Twitter @JessicaWFisher

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.