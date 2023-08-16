She’s a James Beard Foundation winner and the Executive Chef of the modern steakhouse up in Evanston, The Barn Steakhouse. Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen with more on The Barn Steakhouse and to prepare a seasonal dish, ‘Heirloom Tomato Risotto,’ Executive Chef Debbie Gold.

Heirloom Tomato Risotto

Serves 4

Ingredients:

● 1 cup carnaroli rice

● 1 medium onion, small dice

● 3 garlic cloves, small dice

● 28 grams olive oil

● 1 sprig thyme, minced

● 1 sprig rosemary, minced

● ½ cup white wine

● 5 cups tomato sauce

● 1 tablespoon Tomato paste

● 2 cups vegetable stock

● Kosher Salt

● 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

● 2 ounces finely grated parmesan cheese

● 24 small cherry tomatoes, cut in half

● Garnish: shaved parmesan cheese and torn fresh basil



Instructions:

Place the oil in the base of a large saucepan and heat gently until warm. Add 2 tablespoons of

olive oil and the onion. Gently cook for 6-8 mins until softened. Stir in the garlic , thyme and

rosemary, then cook for 1 min more. Add the Carnaroli rice and cook, stirring, for 1 min. Add salt. Add tomato paste, and cook, stirring until it slightly darkens. Mix together the tomato sauce and veggie stock and warm. Add the white wine to the rice, and reduce heat to medium low. Cook until the wine absorbs into the rice. Start adding the hot stock and tomato mixture about 1 cup at a time. Let the risotto cook, stirring often, adding more stock, 1 cup at a time, as it is absorbed. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until rice is cooked through and most of the broth is absorbed. After 15-20 mins, the rice should be creamy and tender, but al dente. Add butter and parmesan and remaining stock. Stir constantly, until the risotto is very creamy looking, about 4 minutes. Add cherry tomatoes and taste. season with more salt if necessary. Divide tomato risotto into 4 bowls. Top with shaved parmesan, torn basil, and lots of pepper. Drizzle with a really good olive oil. Serve immediately

(847) 868-8041

1016 Church St, Evanston

thebarnsteakhouse.com

Instagram: @barnevanston

Facebook: @barnevanston

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.