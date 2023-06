The Metropolitan Jazz Octet put a new spin on some of David Bowie’s classic songs such as “Let’s Dance,” “Space Oddity” and “Changes.” And here with more on how this all came together – Metropolitan Jazz Octet co-founder Jim Gailloreto and jazz vocalist Paul Marinaro.

