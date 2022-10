When it comes to the art of hip-hop poetry, Chicago native J. Ivy is truly one of a kind. From HBO Def Poetry to being featured on Kanye Wests’ The College Dropout album and now releasing a new album of his own. Here to tell us about ‘The Poet Who Sat By The Door’ is poet and spoken word artist J. Ivy.

Facebook J. Ivy

Instagram @J_Ivy

Twitter @J_Ivy

j-ivy.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.