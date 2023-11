She just released her first book last year, has starred in the drama “24” and in the sitcom “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” and she’s got a show coming up tonight at Zanies. Here with more on this and more – Mary Lynn Rajskub.

TONIGHT at 7pm

Zanies Rosemont

5437 Park Pl, Rosemont

(847) 813-0484

zanies.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.