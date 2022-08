Tortello prides itself on using simple quality ingredients to serve up fresh homemade pasta dishes. Joining us now in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down a simple recipe is chef and owner of Tortello – Dario Monni.

1746 W. Division

Facebook @tortellopasta

Instagram @tortello_pastificio

tortellopasta.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.