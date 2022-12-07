Irene’s is Chicago’s fine diner, a breakfast and lunch restaurant with a quarter-century family legacy in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at a signature breakfast sandwich is head chef and co-owner Noah Zamler.

2012 W. Irving Park

Facebook @ireneschicago

Instagram @irenesfinerdiner

ireneschicago.com

Turkey Breakfast Sausage Sandwich by Chef Noah Zamler

Ingredients:

5# ground pork (80/20 blend)

1/2 c maple syrup

5 Serrano peppers

10 cloves garlic

1/2 c sage

4T fenugreek seed

3 T salt

Directions:

Mince Serrano sage and garlic, toast and grind fenugreek seeds, mix in a stand mixer or by hand in a chilled bowl until thoroughly combined.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.