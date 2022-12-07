Irene’s is Chicago’s fine diner, a breakfast and lunch restaurant with a quarter-century family legacy in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at a signature breakfast sandwich is head chef and co-owner Noah Zamler.
Turkey Breakfast Sausage Sandwich by Chef Noah Zamler
Ingredients:
- 5# ground pork (80/20 blend)
- 1/2 c maple syrup
- 5 Serrano peppers
- 10 cloves garlic
- 1/2 c sage
- 4T fenugreek seed
- 3 T salt
Directions:
Mince Serrano sage and garlic, toast and grind fenugreek seeds, mix in a stand mixer or by hand in a chilled bowl until thoroughly combined.
