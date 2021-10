Fire performers, contortionists, a stilt walker and so many other spooky surprises is what’s in store at IO Godfrey’s Halloween party happening this Saturday.

Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview of their creepy but delicious food offerings is Director of Food and Beverage, Grant Gedemer and executive chef, Alfonso Martinez.

Saturday, October 30th

8 pm – 2 am

Facebook IO Godfrey

Instagram @iogodfrey

iogodfrey.com

