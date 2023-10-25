Travelle at the Langham is getting into the Halloween spirit with some new spooky cocktails inspired by iconic villains like Maleficent, Beetlejuice, Pennywise and more. Joining us now with a sneak peek is Mixologist Ramiro Montoya.
Invasion of the Villains Halloween Party – Saturday
330 N. Wabash Ave
Instagram @travellechicago
Hi-ya Georgie
1 oz D’usse Cognac
1 oz Bacardi Spiced Rum
1.5 oz Pineapple juice
.75 oz grapefruit cordial
.5 oz Lime Juice
.5 iz Bitter truth all spice liquere
Sub Recipe: grapefruit cordial
1 part fresh grapefruit juice
1 part sugar
All all rind peels as well in the mix
Place all ingredients in a pot
Bring to a boil
Lower heat let simmer for 3 minutes
The Devils blood
1oz Illegal Mezcal
1 oz Casadores Blanco
.75 oz Pepper syrup
.75 oz Lime juice
.5 oz Grapefruit Cordial
.75 oz Chinnon Red Wine
3 dash Peychaud’s bitters
Sub Recipe: Pepper Syrup
3 red bell peppers w/ seeds
2 Thai Chili peppers w seeds
7 Fresno Chili peppers with seeds
32 oz Agave
32 oz water
1 tablespoon pink pepper corn
