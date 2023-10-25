Travelle at the Langham is getting into the Halloween spirit with some new spooky cocktails inspired by iconic villains like Maleficent, Beetlejuice, Pennywise and more. Joining us now with a sneak peek is Mixologist Ramiro Montoya.

Invasion of the Villains Halloween Party – Saturday

330 N. Wabash Ave

Instagram @travellechicago

travellechicago.com

Hi-ya Georgie

1 oz D’usse Cognac

1 oz Bacardi Spiced Rum

1.5 oz Pineapple juice

.75 oz grapefruit cordial

.5 oz Lime Juice

.5 iz Bitter truth all spice liquere

Sub Recipe: grapefruit cordial

1 part fresh grapefruit juice

1 part sugar

All all rind peels as well in the mix

Place all ingredients in a pot

Bring to a boil

Lower heat let simmer for 3 minutes

The Devils blood

1oz Illegal Mezcal

1 oz Casadores Blanco

.75 oz Pepper syrup

.75 oz Lime juice

.5 oz Grapefruit Cordial

.75 oz Chinnon Red Wine

3 dash Peychaud’s bitters

Sub Recipe: Pepper Syrup

3 red bell peppers w/ seeds

2 Thai Chili peppers w seeds

7 Fresno Chili peppers with seeds

32 oz Agave

32 oz water

1 tablespoon pink pepper corn

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.