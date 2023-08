Sponsored by Gateway Foundation

It’s International Overdose Awareness Day – a day to shed light on the tragedy of drug overdoses and educate ourselves on the importance of prevention. Tonya Francisco sat down with the President and CEO of Gateway Foundation Jeremy Klemanski to hear about the help out there that can save lives.

Call Gateway Foundation’s 24-hour hotline: (855) 925-GATE (4283)

gatewayfoundation.org