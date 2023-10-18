Ahead of International Gin and Tonic Day tomorrow, we walked through a few simple, unique gin and tonic recipes.

Brand Advocacy Manager for Fords Gin, Nandini Khaund joined us to break it all down.

Triple Citrus Gin & Tonic

1.5 parts Fords Gin

4 parts Premium Tonic

Lemon, Orange, & Grapefruit Twists

Method: Build all ingredients over ice in a highball glass, starting with gin, then the tonic.

Garnish with lemon, orange, and grapefruit twists. Citrus wheels work equally well.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.