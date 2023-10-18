Ahead of International Gin and Tonic Day tomorrow, we walked through a few simple, unique gin and tonic recipes.
Brand Advocacy Manager for Fords Gin, Nandini Khaund joined us to break it all down.
Triple Citrus Gin & Tonic
1.5 parts Fords Gin
4 parts Premium Tonic
Lemon, Orange, & Grapefruit Twists
Method: Build all ingredients over ice in a highball glass, starting with gin, then the tonic.
Garnish with lemon, orange, and grapefruit twists. Citrus wheels work equally well.
