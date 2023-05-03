The Chicago Firehouse Restaurant is a classic steak and seafood restaurant with an extensive history and they’ll be honoring firefighters this International Firefighter Appreciation Day. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more details is Assistant Sous Chef Keith Corbel.

1401 S. Michigan Avenue

Facebook @chicagofirehouserestaurant

Instagram @chicagofirehouserestaurant

chicagofirehouse.com

Sauteed Sea Bass

(Serves 4)

1.5 pounds Sea Bass Filets (cut into 4 equal portions of 6 oz each)

2 Tablespoons Canola Oil

¼ cup Unsalted Butter

A few sprigs of fresh Thyme

3-4 cloves Garlic (with the skin still on)

6-8 oz container Baby Arugula

Juice of 1 lemon

3 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Kosher Salt

Ground Black Pepper

Heat a heavy stainless steel, cast iron or non-stick pan over high heat for at least 3 minutes. Meanwhile, smash the cloves of garlic on a cutting board with your hand. Season the sea bass portions with kosher salt and black pepper. Add the Canola Oil to the hot pan. Gently place each portion of sea bass in the pan with the skin side of the fish facing up. The fish should sizzle but shouldn’t stick. Let it continue to cook over the high heat for several minutes. After several minutes, add the unsalted butter, fresh thyme and smashed garlic cloves to the pan. The butter should foam Using a spoon, baste the fish with the aromatic butter. Flip the fish over and continue to baste with the butter for several minutes. Remove the fish from the pan and set it on a plate lined with several paper towels to absorb any excess butter or oil. In a small mixing bowl, add the baby arugula, lemon juice and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Toss lightly to coat the arugula. Place the fish on a platter or several plates along with the dressed baby arugula.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.