“Backstory” is an interactive experience that takes a deep dive into the backstories of several creators who have made names for themselves in the arts and entertainment industry. TV writer and producer Sylvia L. Jones and Rubye Lane join us now with more.

Thursday, July 14th at 5:30 pm

Chicago Cultural Center:

78 E. Washington Street

ChicagoMade.us

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.