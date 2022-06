Thrive Chicago introduces young men to the field of education so that they may consider teaching as a possible career path. Joining us now with the details are Senior Director of Programs Iona Calhoun-Battiste and Principal of Dyett High School For The Arts Dr. Cortez Mccoy.

Facebook @ThriveChi

Twitter @ThriveChi

thrivechi.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.