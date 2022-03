Jesse Compher is a Northbrook native, 3 time World Champion and member of the 2022 US Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey team. She’s also now an Olympic silver medalist. Jesse Compher joins us now with more on her work and the future of professional women’s ice hockey.

