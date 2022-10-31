Woodwind Chicago is serving up some delicious and innovative Halloween-themed cocktails this season. Joining us now with a look at a few of their offerings is Beverage Manager Carolina Gonzalez.

259 E. Erie Street – 18th Floor

The Foggy Forest Ingredients 1.5 Komos Rosa Reposado .5oz dry curaçao .5oz aloe liqueur .25oz Elderflower Liqueur Garnish- Golden lime pearls, blood orange & lavender espuma with activated charcoal, rosemary & grapefruit fog

Dies Irae Ingredients 1.5oz Mezcal .5 oz ancho reyes .5 oz elderflower liqueur 1 oz Fresh lime juice .5 oz simple syrup Light teaspoon of food grade activated charcoal Garnish- marigold edible flower Method Add all ingredients to the shaker, shake, double strain over fresh pebble ice.

Why so Peachy? Ingredients 1.5 oz Grey Goose peach & rosemary vodka 1.5 oz peach nectar 1 oz lime juice .5 oz Tajín syrup Habanero pepper slices (desired level of spiciness) Garnish- In your spookiest glassware, squeeze chamoy (spicy Mexican candy) mimicking blood. Topped with two red chilis slit in the middle and place on opposite sides of rim creating “horns”. Method Method- add all ingredients to the shaker, shake, strain over fresh ice.



