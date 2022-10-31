Woodwind Chicago is serving up some delicious and innovative Halloween-themed cocktails this season. Joining us now with a look at a few of their offerings is Beverage Manager Carolina Gonzalez.
259 E. Erie Street – 18th Floor
- The Foggy Forest
- Ingredients
- 1.5 Komos Rosa Reposado
- .5oz dry curaçao
- .5oz aloe liqueur
- .25oz Elderflower Liqueur
- Garnish- Golden lime pearls, blood orange & lavender espuma with activated charcoal, rosemary & grapefruit fog
- Dies Irae
- 1.5oz Mezcal
- .5 oz ancho reyes
- .5 oz elderflower liqueur
- 1 oz Fresh lime juice
- .5 oz simple syrup
- Light teaspoon of food grade activated charcoal
- Garnish- marigold edible flower
- Method
- Add all ingredients to the shaker, shake, double strain over fresh pebble ice.
- Why so Peachy?
- 1.5 oz Grey Goose peach & rosemary vodka
- 1.5 oz peach nectar
- 1 oz lime juice
- .5 oz Tajín syrup
- Habanero pepper slices (desired level of spiciness)
- Garnish- In your spookiest glassware, squeeze chamoy (spicy Mexican candy) mimicking blood. Topped with two red chilis slit in the middle and place on opposite sides of rim creating “horns”.
- Method
- Method- add all ingredients to the shaker, shake, strain over fresh ice.
