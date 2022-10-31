Woodwind Chicago is serving up some delicious and innovative Halloween-themed cocktails this season. Joining us now with a look at a few of their offerings is Beverage Manager Carolina Gonzalez.

  • The Foggy Forest
    • Ingredients
      • 1.5 Komos Rosa Reposado
      • .5oz dry curaçao
      • .5oz aloe liqueur
      • .25oz Elderflower Liqueur
      • Garnish- Golden lime pearls, blood orange & lavender espuma with activated charcoal, rosemary & grapefruit fog
  • Dies Irae
    • Ingredients
      • 1.5oz Mezcal
      • .5 oz ancho reyes
      • .5 oz elderflower liqueur
      • 1 oz Fresh lime juice
      • .5 oz simple syrup
      • Light teaspoon of food grade activated charcoal
      • Garnish- marigold edible flower
    • Method
      • Add all ingredients to the shaker, shake, double strain over fresh pebble ice.
  • Why so Peachy?
    • Ingredients
      • 1.5 oz Grey Goose peach & rosemary vodka
      • 1.5 oz peach nectar
      • 1 oz lime juice
      • .5 oz Tajín syrup
      • Habanero pepper slices (desired level of spiciness)
      • Garnish- In your spookiest glassware, squeeze chamoy (spicy Mexican candy) mimicking blood. Topped with two red chilis slit in the middle and place on opposite sides of rim creating “horns”.
    • Method
      • Method- add all ingredients to the shaker, shake, strain over fresh ice.

