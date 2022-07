For 25 years, Chicago Debates has been empowering Chicago Public School students with their after-school program. Now students can take part in their 3-week immersive speech and debate camp. To learn more we talked to executive director Dr. Toinette Gunn and former participant Fatima Mendoza.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.