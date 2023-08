Bulls Fest is a free, two-day festival kicking off next weekend at the United Center to celebrate basketball and all things Chicago Bulls. An immersive art show will also be a part of the festivities and here with more on both Bulls Fest and the ‘Art of the Game’ show – Zissou Tasseff-Elenkoff and artist Delisha McKinney.

August 19 & 20

10am – 5pm

United Center

1901 W Madison St

BullsFest.com

Instagram @allstarpress

Instagram @tubsz_illa

