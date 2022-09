Ballet 5:8 is a women-led ballet company engaging the local community with breathtaking performances. They’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an upcoming performance and here to share more is co-founder and artistic director Julianna Rubio Slager.

Imagine Better: October 15th at 7 pm

Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture

