Sponsored by Illinois Cares for Kids

The cost of childcare these days can feel too enormous to bear… that’s where the Child Care Assistance Program steps in. Illinois Action for Children’s Vice President of Family and Provider Resources, Chris Tokarski joins us to share how families can get the help they need without the large cost.

For Illinois illinoiscaresforkids.org

For Cook County actforchildren.org/child-care/pay-child-care

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.