Gigi’s Playhouse is the first ever Down Syndrome Achievement center and it’s hosting its annual ‘I Have A Voice’ Gala next Saturday celebrating 20 years. Joining us now with the details are Chief Belief Officer and Founder Nancy and Gigi Gianni.

Saturday, March 11th at 6 pm

Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel

Facebook @gigisplayhouse

Instagram @gigisplayhouse

gigisplayhouse.com

