There are tons of diets out there but here’s one that’s been around for thousands of years and provides food recommendations based on your body type. It’s called the ayurvedic diet and here to tell us all about it and with some tips to help you slim down this summer in our Studio 41 kitchen is Simmi Chopra.
Khichdi Recipe
Rice – ½ cup
Yellow Mung lentil – ½ cup
Water – 4 -5 cups
Ghee – 1 tsp
Carom seeds – ½ tsp
Asafetida – pinch
Salt – 1tsp
Turmeric – ½ tsp
Black pepper – ½ tsp
Optional –
For the vegetables-
Cut Vegetables – zucchini, spinach – 1 cup
Small Onion – thick sliced
1) Wash rice and lentils. Soak them for half an hour in water.
2) Add ghee in a pot
3) Add asafetida, caram seeds
4) Optional – saute onion.
5) Add the rice and lentils. Stir
6) Add pink himalayan salt, turmeric and black pepper
5) Add 4-5 cups of water.
6) Cook for half an hour. Keep stirring till the rice and lentils is soft and one consistency
7) Optional – throw in the cut vegetables after 20 minutes into the pot.
8) Serve with Sattu drink or Buttermilk.
