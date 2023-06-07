There are tons of diets out there but here’s one that’s been around for thousands of years and provides food recommendations based on your body type. It’s called the ayurvedic diet and here to tell us all about it and with some tips to help you slim down this summer in our Studio 41 kitchen is Simmi Chopra.

(646) 201-9448

sidhayur.com

Instagram @sidhayur

Facebook sidhayur

Khichdi Recipe

Rice – ½ cup

Yellow Mung lentil – ½ cup

Water – 4 -5 cups

Ghee – 1 tsp

Carom seeds – ½ tsp

Asafetida – pinch

Salt – 1tsp

Turmeric – ½ tsp

Black pepper – ½ tsp

Optional –

For the vegetables-

Cut Vegetables – zucchini, spinach – 1 cup

Small Onion – thick sliced

1) Wash rice and lentils. Soak them for half an hour in water.

2) Add ghee in a pot

3) Add asafetida, caram seeds

4) Optional – saute onion.

5) Add the rice and lentils. Stir

6) Add pink himalayan salt, turmeric and black pepper

5) Add 4-5 cups of water.

6) Cook for half an hour. Keep stirring till the rice and lentils is soft and one consistency

7) Optional – throw in the cut vegetables after 20 minutes into the pot.

8) Serve with Sattu drink or Buttermilk.

