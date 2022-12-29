Charles Joly is a world champion bartender who has served as the official Mixologist for the Academy Awards, Emmy’s, and the Grammy’s. And he’s here to get our cocktail game on point for New Year’s Eve. He joins us now with some recipes, tips, and tricks.

Setenta y Cinco

1 oz Tequila Don Julio 70 Cristalino

½ oz fresh lemon juice

¼ oz simple syrup

2 ½ oz chilled Champagne

Prep: Combine tequila, lemon juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake gently

and strain into flute. Top with chilled Champagne. Use a channel knife to cut a lemon twist,

misting cocktail with oils. Place twist decoratively.

Negroni Sbagliato, (non-alcoholic version)

1 ½ oz G’nista Wormwood Non-Alcoholic Spirit

1 ½ oz non-alcoholic Wilfred aperitif spirit

4 oz alcohol removed sparkling wine

3 dashes Fee Bros. Orange Bitters

Prep: Combine wormwood spirit, aperitif and bitters in a mixing glass with ice. Gently stir and

strain into an Old Fashioned glass over fresh ice. Top with sparkling wine and stir to combine.

Mist with orange oils from a twist and place decoratively.

Will share creative holiday garnish ideas to easily dress up some ready-to-serve cocktails as

well.

