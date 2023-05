Keeping up with your mental health, while tough, is very important and believe it or not can be a part of your daily routine. Joining us now with more is Chief Wellness Officer and co-founder of Bian, Mar Soraparu and Director Of Mental Health Dr. Amy Robbins.

600 W. Chicago Ave Suite 001

Facebook BIÂN

Instagram @livebian

livebian.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.