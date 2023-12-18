Diet plays an important role in a pro athlete’s life so we decided to show you what a typical day looks like for a Chicago Bull.

Chicago Bulls chef and dietician Christine Blank joined us with more on this diet and how you can follow it.

bulls.com

Turkey Chili Recipe

Ingredients:

2lbs ground turkey

2 Tbsp. oil

2 stalks celery, small dice

1 onion, small dice

2 green bell peppers, small dice

2 Tbsp. garlic, minced

2 tsp. chili powder

2 tsp. cumin

2 tsp. coriander

1, 28oz can crushed tomatoes

1/2 gal water

1, 14oz can red kidney beans, rinsed & drained

1, 14oz can black beans, rinsed & drained

1-2 chipotle peppers, minced

1/4 cup cilantro, minced

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Cook ground turkey in a medium skillet until browned. Set aside.

2. In a large soup pot, over high heat, add oil. Once hot, add celery, onion, and peppers. Cook 2-3 minutes until translucent. Add garlic & cook another minute.

3. Season veggies with spices, salt and pepper.

4. Add turkey, crushed tomatoes, water, beans, and chipotle peppers. Bring to a boil, and then reduce to a simmer. The longer the simmer, the better the flavor.

5. Before serving, add fresh cilantro.

Chef’s Tips:

1. This recipe can also be made vegetarian or vegan by subbing out the turkey for a third kind of bean. Either way it is nutrient-dense with lean protein, carbs, fiber, vegetables, and a lot of flavor! It also makes great leftovers.

2. Bulls favorite toppings: Fritos, Greek yogurt, and cheddar cheese.

