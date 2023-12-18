Diet plays an important role in a pro athlete’s life so we decided to show you what a typical day looks like for a Chicago Bull.
Chicago Bulls chef and dietician Christine Blank joined us with more on this diet and how you can follow it.
Turkey Chili Recipe
Ingredients:
2lbs ground turkey
2 Tbsp. oil
2 stalks celery, small dice
1 onion, small dice
2 green bell peppers, small dice
2 Tbsp. garlic, minced
2 tsp. chili powder
2 tsp. cumin
2 tsp. coriander
1, 28oz can crushed tomatoes
1/2 gal water
1, 14oz can red kidney beans, rinsed & drained
1, 14oz can black beans, rinsed & drained
1-2 chipotle peppers, minced
1/4 cup cilantro, minced
Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
1. Cook ground turkey in a medium skillet until browned. Set aside.
2. In a large soup pot, over high heat, add oil. Once hot, add celery, onion, and peppers. Cook 2-3 minutes until translucent. Add garlic & cook another minute.
3. Season veggies with spices, salt and pepper.
4. Add turkey, crushed tomatoes, water, beans, and chipotle peppers. Bring to a boil, and then reduce to a simmer. The longer the simmer, the better the flavor.
5. Before serving, add fresh cilantro.
Chef’s Tips:
1. This recipe can also be made vegetarian or vegan by subbing out the turkey for a third kind of bean. Either way it is nutrient-dense with lean protein, carbs, fiber, vegetables, and a lot of flavor! It also makes great leftovers.
2. Bulls favorite toppings: Fritos, Greek yogurt, and cheddar cheese.
