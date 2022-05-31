Instead of tossing out your leftover food what about repurposing it into a delicious new lunch or dinner recipe. The Culinary Cutie Tracy Williamson is here in our Studio 41 Kitchen to break down one of her repurposed recipes.

FULL RECIPE

Lemon Butter Noodles with Grilled Chicken and Veggies

For 2-3 Servings

Ingredients

1 ½ cups of Sliced Chicken (Grilled/Cooked)

4-6 oz. of Spaghetti Noodles

1 ½ cup of chopped Veggies (Sweet Bell Pepper, Portabella Mushroom, Red Onion or Favorite Veggies)

2 tsps. Lemon Juice

6 tbsp. Olive Oil

3-4 tbsp. Butter

1 tsps. Salt

1 tsps. Garlic powder

½ tsps. Onion powder

1 tsps. Basil

½ tsps. Crushed red pepper

Parsley

1 tbsp. Parmesan Cheese (Or as much as you like)

Cooking Instructions

Cook spaghetti noodles until Al dente, drain and set aside Add 2 tbsp. of olive oil to large pan on medium heat and add cooked chicken and veggies (add onions last) to sauté and heat up until veggies are cooked Al dente. Remove Chicken and veggies and set aside Add 3 tbsp. of olive oil to pan, 3 tbsp. of butter to pan. Melt butter, add lemon juice and stir Add salt, garlic powder, onion powder and basil to pan with lemon and butter and stir Add cooked spaghetti noodles and crushed red pepper to pan with lemon butter sauce Add cooked chicken and veggies to pan with noodles and lightly toss in sauce Add lemon butter noodles with chicken and veggies to plate Add parmesan cheese and parsley to garnish Enjoy

