Instead of letting it go stale and throwing it in the trash, we’ve got ideas on how you can repurpose that leftover bread. Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen with a recipe to help you out – Hewn Bread Co-Owner and Director of Baking Operations Ellen King.

1733 Central St, Evanston

(847) 869-HEWN

348 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

(224) 536-1816

hewnbread.com

Instagram hewnbread

Facebook hewnbread

Panade

Ingredients

2 large onions sliced against the grain

1/2 cup mild-tasting olive oil

5-6 garlic cloves, chopped

2 bunches swiss chard or dinosaur kale, chopped

2 leeks, sliced thinly

10 ounces day-old sourdough bread, cut into rough 1-inch cubes (6 to 8 cups)

1 cup cooked beans (Pink Beans, European Soldier, Cannellini Beans)

3 – 4 cups vegetable stock

6 ounces Parmesan-Reggiano or 6 ounces Gruyere

Salt and Pepper to flavor

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

2. Drizzle oil in a dutch oven and sauté the onions. Set over medium-high heat and cook until

the bottom layer of onions is slightly golden around the edges, about 3 minutes. Continue to

stir the onions until all are lightly browned. Reduce heat to low and stir in garlic and leeks and

a few pinches of salt. Stir occasionally, until the onions are a pale amber and tender (10-15

minutes). Watch the onions- if they seem dry add a little oil and toss.

3. Add the chard to the onions and use tongs to stir and mix. Add a dash of salt and cook

for 3-4 minutes. The chard should be uniformly bright green and pliable.

4. Leave 1/3 onion and chard mixture in the dutch oven and set aside the remainder to add

in layers.

© Ellen B. King 2014

5. To assemble the panade, add a layer of cooked beans on top of the onions and chard, then

add the day old bread cubes and sprinkle with cheese. Repeat the layers until all ingredients

have been used.

6. Bring the stock to a simmer and add it slowly, in doses, around the edge of the dish. Add

enough stock to cover the ingredients by 1 inch. Wait a minute for stock to be absorbed, then

add more if needed to cover the ingredients by 1 inch. The panade may rise a little as the

bread swells.

7. Set over low heat and bring to a simmer.

8. Cover the top of the panade with parchment paper, then very loosely wrap the top and

sides with foil or a tight-fitting lid and place in the preheated oven for 1 hour.

10. After 1 hour of cooking, uncover and raise temperature to 375 degrees and leave until

golden brown on top (10-15 minutes). Slide a knife down the side of the dish – it should ooze

liquid as you press against it. If it seems dry, add a few tablespoons of stock and bake for a few more minutes.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.