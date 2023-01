Bringing home a new dog can be stressful especially if your new family member is a puppy. So today we are learning how to puppy-proof our homes. Jennifer Smith and Valerie Tarbet from Pup Start Chicago are here to show us how it’s done and they brought in a few fluffy friends.

773-539-3880

pupstartchicago.com

Instagram @pupstart_chicago

