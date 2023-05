It’s American Craft Beer Week and in celebration of this, we’re showing you how to pair beer with your favorite foods. And here with some tips to get you started from Bottleneck Management Matthew Bentsen.

May 15 – May 21

Oldtown Pour House (Chicago, Oak Brook, Naperville)

oldtownpourhouse.com

Sweetwater

sweetwatertavernandgrille.com

South Branch

southbranchchicago.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.