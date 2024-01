Zin’s Flower Shop in Pilsen is expanding with an event space available for private parties while also offering classes for makers of all levels. Owner, Christina Steyln joins us now with details on her next class “How To Make Your Own Terrarium”.

Terrarium Workshop

This Saturday from 1 – 3 pm

1800 S. Morgan St

Facebook @zinsflowershop

Instagram @zinsflowershop

zinsflowershop.com

