If you’re looking for a healthy yet hearty dish that will help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions but is also perfect for the cold winter weather, we’ve got you covered.
Chef Doug Psaltis, co-owner of Andros Taverna joined us to break down the traditional Greek dish, prawn saganaki.
2542 N. Milwaukee
Prawn Saganaki
Ingredients:
- 1 lb head-on prawns, peeled and deveined
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 teaspoons garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- 1/2 cup ouzo
- 2 cups of tomato sauce
- 2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped
- 1/2 cup of crumbled feta (PDO barrel-aged recommended)
Method:
- Peel the prawns, devein and rise quickly with cold water.
- Heat a cast iron pan over medium heat with 1/4 cup of olive oil.
- Season the prawns with salt and pepper and add to the hot pan
- When the prawns have color on one side turn them over
- Add the garlic, cherry tomatoes and red pepper flakes to the pan and caramelize them quickly.
- Deglaze the pan with the ouzo.
- Add the tomato sauce to the pan.
- Allow the dish to cook for 5 minutes
- Remove the cast iron pan from the heat and garnish the dish with the crumbled feta and dill.
