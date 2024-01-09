If you’re looking for a healthy yet hearty dish that will help you stick to your New Year’s resolutions but is also perfect for the cold winter weather, we’ve got you covered.

Chef Doug Psaltis, co-owner of Andros Taverna joined us to break down the traditional Greek dish, prawn saganaki.

2542 N. Milwaukee

androstaverna.com

Prawn Saganaki

Ingredients:

1 lb head-on prawns, peeled and deveined

1/4 cup olive oil

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/2 cup ouzo

2 cups of tomato sauce

2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

1/2 cup of crumbled feta (PDO barrel-aged recommended)

Method:

Peel the prawns, devein and rise quickly with cold water.

Heat a cast iron pan over medium heat with 1/4 cup of olive oil.

Season the prawns with salt and pepper and add to the hot pan

When the prawns have color on one side turn them over

Add the garlic, cherry tomatoes and red pepper flakes to the pan and caramelize them quickly.

Deglaze the pan with the ouzo.

Add the tomato sauce to the pan.

Allow the dish to cook for 5 minutes

Remove the cast iron pan from the heat and garnish the dish with the crumbled feta and dill.

