Making sushi at home might be a bit easier than you think. Today we’re learning some tips and tricks for cooking rice and rolling sushi at home. Executive Chef Ce Bian of Roka Akor joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen to break it all down.

INGREDIENTS

1 Cup of Sushi Rice ( 2 Cups Sushi Grade Rice, 2 Cups Water, 4 inch square Kombu, 4 Teaspoons Sugar, 1 Dash Sea Salt, 1/4 Cup Unseasoned Rice Vinegar); Rinse Rice, Cook Rice, Make the vinegar, dress the rice)

1/4 Avocado, Thinly Sliced

1/2 English Cucumber Sliced

1 Teaspoon Green Onions, Sliced

1/4 Cup Fresh Snow Crab Meat

2 pieces of raw scallop, thinly sliced

1 Large Piece of Nori (seaweed)

1 Teaspoon Sesame Seeds

2 Teaspoons Dynamite Sauce (1 Clove Garlic & Shallot, Minced – 1/4 cup Mayo, 1 Tablespoon Sweet Chili Sauce, 1 Tablespoon Siracha, 1 tablespoon Gochujang, 1 Lemon)

1 Lemon

Spread rice on Nori, add Sesame Seeds Inside is crab meat, cucumber, and avocado Roll it Cut into 8 pieces Top with scallop and dynamite sauce Sear Drizzle with Lemon Juice Top with green onions

