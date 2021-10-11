How to make the perfect old fashioned

The Gage Old Fashioned
Ingredients
• 2oz Bourbon or Rye Whiskey
• 1 Sugar Cube (or 1/2 teaspoon loose white Sugar)
• 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
• Orange Peel (for garnish)
• Ice

  1. Place Sugar Cube in Old Fashioned glass and saturated with Bitters; add a dash of water.
  2. Add Whiskey to glass.
  3. Stir ingredients well.
  4. Add ice (we recommend a single large cube or sphere but the at-home mixologist can use regular ice from their freezer.)
  5. Garnish with Orange Peel.

