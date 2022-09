As we head into fall it may be time to put the grills away but there’s still a way you can make the perfect angus burger. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to show us how it’s done is chef and owner of Foxfire and Copper Fox restaurants K.C. Gulbro.

FoxFire: 17 W State St. – Geneva

foxfiregeneva.com

Copper Fox: 477 South 3rd St. – Geneva

copper-fox.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.