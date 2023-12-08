His cooking journey began at his grandma’s house on the South Side of Chicago, now he’s an elite fine-dining chef.

Chef D’Andre Carter, co-owner of Soul & Smoke joined us in our Studio 41 Kitchen to share a chicken gumbo recipe.

Avondale – 3057 N. Rockwell St

Evanston – 1601 Payne St

Soldier Field – Kiosk #312

soulandsmoke.com

Chicken Gumbo

Makes 1 gallon

6 Pieces (2 lbs) Boneless Chicken Thigh

1.5 lbs Andouille Sausage (Chicken), Sliced 2 qt Chicken Stock

1 Bell Pepper – Diced

3 Celery Stems – Diced

2 Medium Onions- Diced

4 Garlic Cloves – Rough Chopped

1 teaspoon Cajun Seasoning

2 teaspoons Ground Black Pepper

1 Tablespoon Gumbo File

1/2 Cup All Purpose Flour

1/2 Grape Seed Oil

30g Kosher Salt

Cooked rice and chives to serve

Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper. Roast or smoke chicken until cooked through. Let cool completely then cut into large dice.

Roast sliced andouille sausage in the oven at 370 degrees for 45 minutes or until it has browned in color.

Add chicken stock, peppers, celery, garlic, cajun seasoning, black pepper, file, and roasted andouille sausage to a medium size pot. Let simmer for 45 minutes to 1 hour, until vegetables are soft and translucent.

In a separate small pot add flour and oil and cook on low heat for 45 minutes continually stirring with a whisk until the color looks like dark chocolate. Let cool at room temperature.

Once dark roux is done, add to pot with chicken stock, vegetables and sausage and stir to combine. Stir in salt.

Add Rice and Sliced Chives to garnish.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.