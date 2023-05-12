It’s simple, inexpensive yet absolutely delicious with staple foods like fresh veggies and herbs, rice, noodles and fish sauce — authentic Vietnamese cuisine is something everyone must try. And in La Porte, Indiana, just an hour away from Chicago is the French Vietnamese restaurant Bon Viet. Joining us today in our Studio 41 kitchen is Bon Viet founder Tu Bloom.

501 Lincolnway

LaPorte, IN

219-266-8438 (BON-VIET)

bon-viet.com

Facebook BON VIET

Instagram @bonvietlaporte

