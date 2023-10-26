Angela Lavelli was born in Mexico city. When she got married, she and her husband bought a small coffee shop in a popular neighborhood there.

Now her journey has landed her in Hinsdale where since 2012 her shop Café La Fortuna has been open. She joined us to share more of her inspiring story and make some drinks.

46 Village Place, Hinsdale

(630) 537-1586

lafortunahinsdale.com

Mayan Coffee ( 16oz cup )

2 Shots of Espresso

10 oz Milk

1 Tbs Mexican Chocolate Mix (see below for the recipe)



Mexican Chocolate Mix:

1Tbs of chocolate powder

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp raw sugar

1 dash of cayenne pepper

1 tsp vanilla extract





Coffee drink:

1.- Grind the espresso in a coffee grinder

2.- Tamper the coffee ground

3.- Brew the shots in the machine.

4.- Add the chocolate, cinnamon , vanilla and cayenne pepper to the milk and steam the milk with the chocolate mix and when you reach the temperature (155-165 F).

5.- Pour on top of the espresso shots.

6.- Enjoy!

Cold brew with maple spice cream:

Cold Brew

Ice

1 oz of half and Half or Heavy whipping cream

1 oz of Maple spice syrup (see below for recipe)

Pinch of cinnamon

Maple Spice Syrup:

1Tbs maple syrup

1 pinch ground cinnamon

¼ tsp vanilla extract

For the syrup: mix all the ingredients together and set aside.

For the cold brew drink:

1.- Pour the Cold brew over the ice

2.- In a small pitcher get the cream with the syrup and stir with a hand stirrer until you whip the cream.

3.- Pour the cream on top of the cold brew

4.- Enjoy!

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.