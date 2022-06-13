If you’re tired of the same old bread offerings you get from the grocery store it might be time to try your hand at making your own. Don Guerra, owner of Barrio Bread And James Beard Outstanding Baker Nominee joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down the art of artisan bread making.

Facebook @barriobread

Instagram @barriobread

Twitter @barriobreadco

barriobread.com

Don Guerra’s Heritage Bread



Ingredients:

750-850 grams Water

500 grams whole grain flour

500 grams bread flour

250 grams sourdough culture

24 grams salt



Prepare the Sourdough the night before:

100-150 g seed culture

Add 150 g flour and 150 g water

Mix and allow mixture to sit out overnight



Instructions:

*In the morning mix the 250 g of Levain with 800-850 g water.*

1. In a large bowl combine the flours 1,000 g. Add to sourdough/water mixture.

2. Add 24 g of salt. (tablespoon)

3. Gently continue mixing and allow dough to rest for 10-30 minutes until it starts to form a cohesive mass.



4. Continue to knead dough by hand in 2 min intervals until the dough is smooth on the outside. Periodically use bench knife to scrape down sides of bowl.

Dough is now ready for 1st rest.



5. After 1 hour give the dough a stretch and fold – folding each side of dough to the middle. Continue every hour for 3 more hours. If dough becomes too dry, wet hands while working to add moisture. If dough is too wet, add a little more flour. Don’t over mix the dough.



6. Flour a work surface. Turn the dough out of the bowl onto the work surface. Using a bench knife cut the dough into 2 or 3 portions depending on size of loaves being baked.



7. Empty dough from bowl onto floured work surface.



8. Work the dough into rounded shape by tucking the edges under and gently lifting and plumping the dough. Cover with plastic wrap or cloth and let rest for about 30 min – 1 hour.



9. Place linen cloth in proofing basket and sprinkle with flour.



10. Form the loaves and place them upside down in proofing baskets (seam side up). Cover with the linen and allow to proof for 30 min or so.



11. Cover with a cloth or plastic wrap and place in refrigerator overnight.



12. When ready to bake the next day place the Dutch Oven in the oven and preheat to 450 ̊.



13. Remove the Dutch Oven from oven and place on a heat proof spot on the counter.



14. Take the dough from the fridge. Flip the proofing basket over so the bread is right side up in the baking vessel.



15. Make some slits in the top with a razor blade.



16. Bake for about 30 minutes with the lid on. Then remove the lid and bake an additional 10 minutes until the crust is golden brown.



17. Remove from oven and flip loaf onto cooling rack. Thump the bottom – if hollow sound is heard the bread is done. Allow loaf to cool before slicing.





Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.