If you’ve been craving some soul food, today we’ve got you covered. Chef Pedro and Dee the owner of Dee’s Place are over in the Studio 41 kitchen. They’re going to show us how to make their signature soul rolls.

2600 Navy Blvd, Glenview

dees-place.com

Facebook Dee’s Place

Instagram therealdeesplace

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.